Rivers Politics: I’m focused on Tinubu’s assignment, not distracted – Wike

ABUJA: Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing the nation’s capital, emphasizing that he will not be distracted by political issues in his home state, Rivers.

Wike, during an inspection tour of projects set to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu for his first anniversary, stressed his commitment to completing these projects on time. He stated, “I am not distracted. If I am distracted, you won’t see this performance here. I focus on my work. I am not interested. I am the Minister of FCT, the works are going on. If distracted, how will these works be progressing? I am not even thinking about it at all.”

The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the road works and commended the contractors for adhering to the specified timelines. “This is the final inspection as regards the preparedness for the inauguration of various projects. From what we have seen, we believe we are ready for the commissioning from May 27th and will end on June 6th. It is going to be a nine-day long event. So, we are happy, and contractors are meeting up. All the promises they made have been fulfilled, and we have also fulfilled our part to ensure cash backup. None of them is complaining in terms of cash,” Wike assured.

Additionally, Wike announced that the Abuja Metroline will commence commercial operations on May 27th. “By the approval of Mr President, we believe that on the 27th of this month, we shall start the inauguration of various projects. Particularly on the 27th, we believe the President will flag off the commercial operations of the Metroline,” he stated.

Addressing issues with malfunctioning streetlights, Wike assured that extensive maintenance is underway and all projects scheduled for completion by May 27th will be finished on time.

