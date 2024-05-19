PDP Leaders in Osun State Join APC, Lead Thousands of Supporters

Omooba Dotun Babayemi, a governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, and Shuaib Oyedokun, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, have officially joined the All Progressive Congress (APC). The duo, accompanied by thousands of their followers, were welcomed into the APC during a grand reception held at the party’s Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday.

The new members were received by Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of the APC; and Tajudeen Lawal, the State party chairman.

Upon receiving the APC flag, Babayemi stated that good governance in the state ended with the tenure of Oyetola, criticizing the current administration for its lack of administrative understanding. “The last time we witnessed good governance was in 2022 when Oyetola left government, and it is time we unite to send the present administration out of government house for the sake of the state’s development,” Babayemi said.

Welcoming the defectors, Oyetola asserted that the APC remains the party to beat and retains its popularity among the masses. He expressed confidence that the new members would help reclaim the government in Osun State. “We are sure that our new members are progressive in their mind, and your coming back home is an attestation to the fact that our party is popular and on the path of reclaiming government in the state,” Oyetola stated.

In his welcome address, party chairman Tajudeen Lawal assured the defectors that they would have equal opportunities within the party and urged them to mobilize for the APC’s growth.

