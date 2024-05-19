Menu
Traditions and Culture

Olubadan-Designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin Declares Readiness to Assume Throne

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has announced his readiness to assume the Olubadan stool as the 43rd monarch of Ibadan. This declaration was made during a courtesy visit from representatives of Governor Seyi Makinde to his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan.

The visit, part of the process leading to the governor’s approval, was conducted by the Oyo State Advisory Council led by Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN). Oba Olakulehin spoke confidently for the first time, impressing attendees who were excited to hear him address rumors about his health.

“I am happy and excited to see this delegation from our governor. I have told my Chiefs to join me in receiving you,” Oba Olakulehin said. “I am fully ready. I know God is behind me. He has said that I am the next Olubadan, and I know truly that it is my turn. By God’s grace, I will not disappoint you, my people. We shall celebrate this success together.”

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers, Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe expressed relief and confidence in the health and readiness of the Olubadan-designate. “Ibadan has never been destroyed and it shall not. We thank the Governor. He is a true son of Ibadan and I pray that he will never be put to shame. Everybody can now see that our Kabiyesi is hale and hearty.”

The leader of the delegation, Ayorinde, conveyed the governor’s greetings and assured that the governor himself would visit Oba Olakulehin upon his return from an out-of-state trip. The delegation included Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, the first woman Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, and Segun Olayiwola, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Present with Oba Olakulehin were notable chiefs including Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi (Asipa Olubadan), Oba Eddy Oyewale (Osi Olubadan), Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe (Osi Balogun), and Oba Kola Adegbola (Asipa Balogun Olubadan).

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

