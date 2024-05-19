Ogene Criticizes Governor Soludo’s Use of Transition Committees in Anambra State

The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, has criticized Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for his reliance on transition committees to manage the state’s 21 local government areas.

Governor Soludo recently issued a circular, through the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Matters, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, instructing all local government transition committee chairmen to hand over to newly appointed administrators.

In a press release, Ogene accused Soludo of having no intention of conducting local government elections and instead planning to appoint another set of administrators. Ogene, who is the Labour Party’s House of Representatives Caucus Leader, highlighted that Soludo has replaced local government transition committee members every three months since taking office in 2022.

“Records show that Governor Soludo changes LGA Transition Committee members every three months and has made these changes seven times since assuming office. With another change imminent, this will be the eighth time within two years,” Ogene stated. “This puppeteering style of leadership, which disregards the destiny, aspirations, and desires of the grassroots, must be resisted to prevent stunting the development potential of the LGAs.”

Ogene emphasized that the local government should be the most significant tier of government as envisioned by the Nigerian Constitution, being closest to the people and foundational to both state and federal governments. He criticized the practice of appointing LGA administrators instead of holding democratic elections, calling it an enabler of impunity, a lack of accountability, and transparency issues.

“Appointing LGA administrators for three-month terms does not support effective management of scarce resources or development of the LGAs,” Ogene argued. “What meaningful development plan can a TC chairman articulate and execute within three months? It is troubling that Governor Soludo, a prominent economist, is promoting this charade.”

Ogene questioned why Governor Soludo has avoided conducting LGA elections, despite his campaign promises and the constitutional provisions that support such democratic processes.

