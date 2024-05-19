Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governors of the six North East states have decried the neglect of the region, calling on the federal government to do something urgently to amend obvious abandonment of the region in the siting of capital projects. Rising from the 10th meeting of the Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF) on Friday in Bauchi, the six governors under the leadership of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum issued a 12-point communique.

One of the major points of the communique is the forum reiterating its concern “over the seeming neglect of the Northeast in the allocation of Federal Government Capital Projects. It noted with dismay that despite its cry for attention on the state of infrastructure in the region which has been consistently echoed in all its communique over the years, especially the poor road and railway infrastructure along the economic corridors that link the northeast subregion to the rest of the country, nothing serious seems to be happening.”

The Forum decried that the roads from Enugu to Maiduguri are in a deplorable state, and the railway from Enugu to Maiduguri has been destroyed, noting that: “This is a major route for regional trade and is very important for integration, peace-building and improving national unity.”

The governors alleged that the Northeast region is also not included in the National Infrastructure Plan for the transition from PMS to Compressed Gas, calling on the Federal Government to look into the situation and consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructure along the Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor and the inclusion of Northeast in all National Development Plans and initiatives.

The Forum also noted with dismay the blackout experienced by the region over the last one month and the nonchalant attitude exhibited by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in addressing this issue of national importance for the security and development of the country. It started that it is watching keenly the commitment made by TCN to restore power to all the states of the region by 27th of May, 2024, asking the Federal Government to direct TCN to take immediate action, while noting that it has in the short term, plan to set up a solar power plant that can generate a minimum of 10 Megawatts per state.

