Political parties

Nigeria’s Information Minister Commits to Combatting Fake News at EFCC Radio Launch

During the launch of the EFCC Radio at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reiterated the federal government’s dedication to fighting the proliferation of fake news.

Idris emphasized the importance of collective efforts in combating misinformation, praising the establishment of the radio station by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a crucial step towards countering false narratives and misinformation. He highlighted the radio’s potential to reach a broader audience and disseminate accurate information effectively.

Expressing his support for the EFCC’s initiative, Idris pledged increased collaboration to ensure the success of the radio station and other endeavors of the commission. He affirmed his commitment to promoting accurate information dissemination and encouraged other media outlets to support the EFCC’s efforts.

Meanwhile, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, reflected on the journey towards realizing the vision of launching a radio station for the commission, hailing its inauguration as a significant milestone. He underscored the detrimental impact of fake news on the EFCC’s work and emphasized the radio station’s role in enhancing the commission’s communication efforts.

Olukoyede emphasized the power of communication in dispelling falsehoods and distorting perceptions, asserting that the EFCC’s radio station would enable the commission to present its stories accurately and transparently.

The launch of the EFCC Radio represents a pivotal development in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against misinformation, signaling a concerted effort by government agencies to promote transparency, accountability, and factual reporting.

