Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Minister Alake Engages State Governors to Boost Regional Mining Sector Cooperation

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant step towards fostering cooperation and constitutional alignment in the mining sector, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, convened a dialogue with 32 state governors on Wednesday. The meeting, facilitated by AbdulRasak Abdulrahman, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, aimed to establish a joint committee to address mining issues and enhance collaboration between the federal government and states.

Minister Alake emphasized the importance of constitutional guidance and cooperative federalism in resolving interferences in mining matters. He reminded attendees of the constitutional provision designating solid minerals under the exclusive legislative list and advised states to seek ministry approval before making policy decisions on mining activities within their jurisdiction.

Acknowledging the critical role of states in the mining sector, Minister Alake encouraged their active participation by facilitating the application process for mining licenses. He highlighted efforts to accommodate federating units and ensure their benefit from mineral resources.

The minister also emphasized the substantial input of states through the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), where governors nominate members to manage mining activities and address environmental concerns.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State emphasized the importance of collaboration between states and the federal government, advocating for state involvement in the issuance of mining licenses. Governors from Zamfara and Niger states echoed similar sentiments, urging personalized consultations to address state-specific challenges.

In conclusion, Minister Alake and the governors forum agreed to strengthen engagement and develop a collaborative framework to streamline mining development challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion
Next article
Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

The Editor The Editor -
Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, has...

Edo Governor Obaseki to Fund N70,000 Minimum Wage with Government Expenditure Savings

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans...

Nigeria’s Information Minister Commits to Combatting Fake News at EFCC Radio Launch

Naija247news Naija247news -
  During the launch of the EFCC Radio at the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

North East 0
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Other Sports 0
Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, has...

Edo Governor Obaseki to Fund N70,000 Minimum Wage with Government Expenditure Savings

Data & News Analysis 0
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Akin Yusuf - 0