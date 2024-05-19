Minister Alake Engages State Governors to Boost Regional Mining Sector Cooperation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant step towards fostering cooperation and constitutional alignment in the mining sector, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, convened a dialogue with 32 state governors on Wednesday. The meeting, facilitated by AbdulRasak Abdulrahman, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, aimed to establish a joint committee to address mining issues and enhance collaboration between the federal government and states.

Minister Alake emphasized the importance of constitutional guidance and cooperative federalism in resolving interferences in mining matters. He reminded attendees of the constitutional provision designating solid minerals under the exclusive legislative list and advised states to seek ministry approval before making policy decisions on mining activities within their jurisdiction.

Acknowledging the critical role of states in the mining sector, Minister Alake encouraged their active participation by facilitating the application process for mining licenses. He highlighted efforts to accommodate federating units and ensure their benefit from mineral resources.

The minister also emphasized the substantial input of states through the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), where governors nominate members to manage mining activities and address environmental concerns.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State emphasized the importance of collaboration between states and the federal government, advocating for state involvement in the issuance of mining licenses. Governors from Zamfara and Niger states echoed similar sentiments, urging personalized consultations to address state-specific challenges.

In conclusion, Minister Alake and the governors forum agreed to strengthen engagement and develop a collaborative framework to streamline mining development challenges.

