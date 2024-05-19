Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

LP’s Achonu Confident Judiciary Will Cancel Uzodinma’s Re-Election, Order Rerun

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Labour Party candidate in the recent Imo governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu, has expressed strong confidence that the judiciary will annul Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election and order a rerun, citing clear evidence of electoral irregularities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Achonu made this declaration during a special thanksgiving service and prayer session at the Holy Trinity Parish in Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday.

He recounted his personal experiences of violence during the election, including an assassination attempt and the abduction of his cousin, John Chima. He praised his legal team’s dedication, noting they had presented a compelling case before the election petitions tribunal.

The Labour Party candidate also commended the courage of women facing political intimidation, specifically mentioning Prof. Nnenna Oti, the INEC returning officer in Abia State, who resisted pressure to manipulate election results.

Achonu expressed faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asserting that he would not interfere with the election petition courts, emphasizing Tinubu’s democratic principles.

“I am very confident that the judiciary will cancel the election. The whole world knows what happened, and what we have tendered in court is very straightforward. There’s no kind of technicality that can upturn it,” Achonu stated.

“I believe that women are the hope of this country. We men have disappointed Nigerians. Can’t you see the woman (the INEC returning officer) in Abia, with all the pressure, she didn’t succumb? Most of the tribunals are headed by women, and I am very confident they will do the right thing. I believe in women; they will do the right thing.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat. We were in the streets for June 12. Forget about what people are saying. Tinubu, I believe, is a true democrat. He will show his true colors this time around. He will never interfere in the election petition courts,” Achonu added.

During his address, Achonu also prayed for divine intervention in the Imo State election saga, including the safe release of his cousin and the repose of the soul of a murdered party leader.

The election petitions tribunal is expected to deliver its judgment soon, and the people of Imo State await the outcome with bated breath.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Governor Ademola Adeleke Boasts of Surpassing Expectations in First 18 Months
Next article
Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a bid to foster unity among party members,...

Ogene Criticizes Governor Soludo’s Use of Transition Committees in Anambra State

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House...

Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub

The Editor The Editor -
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of The...

Governor Ademola Adeleke Boasts of Surpassing Expectations in First 18 Months

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Political parties 0
In a bid to foster unity among party members,...

Ogene Criticizes Governor Soludo’s Use of Transition Committees in Anambra State

South East 0
The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House...

Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub

Data & News Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Yetunde Kolawale - 0