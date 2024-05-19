LP’s Achonu Confident Judiciary Will Cancel Uzodinma’s Re-Election, Order Rerun

Labour Party candidate in the recent Imo governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu, has expressed strong confidence that the judiciary will annul Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election and order a rerun, citing clear evidence of electoral irregularities.

Achonu made this declaration during a special thanksgiving service and prayer session at the Holy Trinity Parish in Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday.

He recounted his personal experiences of violence during the election, including an assassination attempt and the abduction of his cousin, John Chima. He praised his legal team’s dedication, noting they had presented a compelling case before the election petitions tribunal.

The Labour Party candidate also commended the courage of women facing political intimidation, specifically mentioning Prof. Nnenna Oti, the INEC returning officer in Abia State, who resisted pressure to manipulate election results.

Achonu expressed faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asserting that he would not interfere with the election petition courts, emphasizing Tinubu’s democratic principles.

“I am very confident that the judiciary will cancel the election. The whole world knows what happened, and what we have tendered in court is very straightforward. There’s no kind of technicality that can upturn it,” Achonu stated.

“I believe that women are the hope of this country. We men have disappointed Nigerians. Can’t you see the woman (the INEC returning officer) in Abia, with all the pressure, she didn’t succumb? Most of the tribunals are headed by women, and I am very confident they will do the right thing. I believe in women; they will do the right thing.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat. We were in the streets for June 12. Forget about what people are saying. Tinubu, I believe, is a true democrat. He will show his true colors this time around. He will never interfere in the election petition courts,” Achonu added.

During his address, Achonu also prayed for divine intervention in the Imo State election saga, including the safe release of his cousin and the repose of the soul of a murdered party leader.

The election petitions tribunal is expected to deliver its judgment soon, and the people of Imo State await the outcome with bated breath.

