Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Foggy, Mountainous Region

By: NAN

Date:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with the country’s foreign minister and other officials, reportedly crashed in the mountainous northwest region of Iran on Sunday, triggering a massive rescue operation amid fog and heavy mist. The public was urged to pray for the president and his entourage.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The incident occurred near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran. State TV later indicated the crash site might be near the village of Uzi, but details remained unclear. Traveling with Raisi were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the governor of East Azerbaijan province, among others.

No information was provided on Raisi’s condition, but state media showed images of people praying for his safety at Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad and other locations. In Tehran, groups of men were seen visibly weeping and praying for his well-being.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed the helicopter made a hard landing due to poor weather. Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain and fog, with vehicles struggling through wooded areas. Turkey’s defense ministry offered assistance with an unmanned aerial vehicle and a helicopter equipped with night vision.

Raisi, 63, considered a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was visiting the border area to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. His tenure has seen heightened tensions with Israel and significant internal unrest over economic issues and women’s rights.

The U.S. administration has been briefed on the incident, though details remain scarce. The situation continues to evolve as rescue operations proceed under challenging conditions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Professor Alexey Vasilyev: Great Personality in the History of Russian-African Relations
Next article
Saudi, Qatar offer Iran assistance in Raisi helicopter search and rescue
NAN
NANhttp://NAN
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is a news reporting agency owned and run by the Federal Government of Nigeria just like Nigerian Television Authority.[1] On 10 May 1976 the agency was founded and established by Onitsha noble Onuora Nzekwu who was its first official Managing Director and Chief Editor. On 2 October 1978 its operations began.[2][3] NAN provides General News Service to subscribers in three bulletins published daily. The agency’s website www.nan.ng was launched on 8 August 2016, to offer news to the worldwide audience interested in news primarily about Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country. The current Managing Director of NAN is Bayo Onanuga.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a bid to foster unity among party members,...

Ogene Criticizes Governor Soludo’s Use of Transition Committees in Anambra State

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House...

Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub

The Editor The Editor -
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of The...

LP’s Achonu Confident Judiciary Will Cancel Uzodinma’s Re-Election, Order Rerun

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Labour Party candidate in the recent Imo governorship election,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Political parties 0
In a bid to foster unity among party members,...

Ogene Criticizes Governor Soludo’s Use of Transition Committees in Anambra State

South East 0
The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House...

Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub

Data & News Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

Yetunde Kolawale - 0