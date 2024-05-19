Menu
South West

Governor Ademola Adeleke Boasts of Surpassing Expectations in First 18 Months

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that his administration has exceeded expectations during his first year and a half in office. He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support of his administration and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging to continue delivering impactful governance.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, Governor Adeleke shared his satisfaction with the positive feedback from the public, rating his administration highly.

“I am largely satisfied with our program implementation so far. We have surpassed expectations and targets within one and a half years in office. We just need to redouble our efforts as we face mid-term in the next six months,” Adeleke said.

“The feedback from the public has been quite encouraging. Our people have gladly given us an A-rating in workers’ welfare, infrastructure, health, education, and many more. We must express our appreciation to our people.”

Governor Adeleke also noted the strengthening of the PDP across local governments, with leaders who were initially not supportive now solidly backing his administration. He emphasized the importance of balancing physical infrastructure with human development.

“Feedback shows our people are happy with our dual effort at physical and stomach infrastructure. We will continue to build the road and the people. We will not neglect human development for physical development.”

Adeleke highlighted the need for proper coordination in policy design and implementation, stating that their innovations in power, digital economy, agriculture, economic planning, investment, sustainable development, youth development, and gender focus must be effectively harnessed under the administration’s five-point agenda.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

