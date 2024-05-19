Former Rivers Commissioner: Wike Loyalists Should Resign If They Can’t Support Governor Fubara

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Ibim Semenitari, has stated that the five commissioners loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should resign if they cannot pledge their loyalty to Governor Sim Fubara.

Semenitari made this statement in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, following the resignation of the five commissioners from Governor Fubara’s Cabinet on Wednesday. The resigning commissioners are Jacobson Nbina (Transport), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation), Gift Worlu (Housing), Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), and Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment).

Reflecting on the situation, Semenitari remarked, “For the commissioners who resigned, it only makes sense that if you don’t agree with a man, you don’t work with him because you serve at the pleasure of your principal. If I appoint you commissioner, your loyalty should be to me because you serve at my pleasure.”

She praised Governor Fubara for his achievements within his first year in office, noting that he prefers to see his accomplishments as duties owed to the people of Rivers State rather than opportunities for self-promotion. Semenitari highlighted several of Fubara’s accomplishments, including the disbursement of loans to nearly 4,000 businesses, the employment of 1,000 doctors, and the promotion of civil servants and local government staff.

Semenitari emphasized the constitutional principle that only one governor should govern at a time, and that Fubara should be allowed to lead without interference. “Sometimes, you don’t want to sound like you are taking sides, yet it is important. There can only be one governor of a state at a time. It would be crazy if we had to have three governors. That is not what our constitution says, so, if there is one governor, let the governor govern.”

She added, “There is also one president at a time. You could have fantastic ideas as to what the president should do, but you are not the president. So, allow him to fail or do well. A situation where you want to treat someone with ignominy, I don’t think that is fair.”

Semenitari listed various achievements of Governor Fubara’s administration, including the completion of projects initiated by the previous administration and the commissioning of new roads. She underscored that these accomplishments reflect Fubara’s commitment to his responsibilities and his perspective that fulfilling these duties is a basic expectation, not a favor.

