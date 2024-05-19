Ex-Governor Masari Criticizes NEF’s Regret Over Endorsing President Tinubu, Cites Premature Judgments

In a recent dialogue with Daily Trust, Aminu Masari, the former Governor of Katsina State, addressed the Northern Elders Forum’s (NEF) declaration of regret for backing President Bola Tinubu. Masari highlighted that the NEF’s endorsement was based on expectations rather than principles.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Masari elaborated that the swift change of heart from supporters within less than a year signifies that their initial support was not rooted in principle. He believes that the current administration has faced premature criticism, considering it is still early in its tenure.

He also pointed out that the contentious issue of fuel subsidy removal, which has led to widespread hardship, was a campaign promise not only by President Tinubu but also by other key candidates in the 2023 presidential race.

“Regretting support for President Tinubu indicates a lack of principle-based backing. It was support driven by expectations, and disappointment followed when those expectations went unmet,” Masari expressed.

He continued, “It’s unjust to pass judgment on an administration that’s barely been in office for six to nine months, especially when it’s elected to serve a four-year term.”

Masari also mentioned that Nigeria’s economic challenges are not unique to the country. Addressing the critiques from Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Masari dismissed the notion that the opposition could have provided a quick fix to the nation’s struggles during Tinubu’s short time in office.

“Every political party, including the critics, campaigned on the promise of subsidy removal. It’s part of the political landscape, and as Nigerians, we must be patient and accommodating, which are the hallmarks of leadership,” he added.

Masari urged the Nigerian populace to have faith in the leadership process, emphasizing that the president is cognizant of the citizens’ difficulties.

In a reflective note, Masari recalled the NEF’s statement from the previous month, admitting their error in choosing Tinubu as president in the 2023 elections. The NEF’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, indicated that such a mistake is unlikely to be repeated.

This statement from the NEF has sparked a variety of responses, including criticism from Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...