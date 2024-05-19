Menu
Data & News Analysis

Edo Governor Obaseki to Fund N70,000 Minimum Wage with Government Expenditure Savings

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage for civil and public servants in the state, assuring that it will be funded through savings generated from government expenditure reforms.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Governor Obaseki emphasized that the implementation of the new minimum wage would be supported by revenue inflow savings resulting from strategic reforms initiated by his administration over the past seven and a half years.

Obaseki outlined various measures contributing to these savings, including the adoption of paperless operations through the e-gov platform, which has eliminated the need for paper purchases. Additionally, investments in projects like the Ossiomo Power Project have ensured a 24-hour power supply, reducing expenditure on diesel and petrol.

Furthermore, the governor highlighted the efficiency achieved through the fleet management system, consolidating government vehicles into a single pool and minimizing operational costs. He also pointed to the establishment of the John Odigie Training Centre, offering cost-effective training opportunities for civil servants within the state.

These comprehensive reforms, according to Obaseki, have resulted in substantial savings for the government, enabling the implementation of the new minimum wage without straining state finances.

Governor Obaseki affirmed the sustainability of the wage increase, underscoring the importance of prudent financial management and strategic planning in fulfilling government commitments while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

