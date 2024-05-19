Edo Governor Obaseki to Fund N70,000 Minimum Wage with Government Expenditure Savings

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage for civil and public servants in the state, assuring that it will be funded through savings generated from government expenditure reforms.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Governor Obaseki emphasized that the implementation of the new minimum wage would be supported by revenue inflow savings resulting from strategic reforms initiated by his administration over the past seven and a half years.

Obaseki outlined various measures contributing to these savings, including the adoption of paperless operations through the e-gov platform, which has eliminated the need for paper purchases. Additionally, investments in projects like the Ossiomo Power Project have ensured a 24-hour power supply, reducing expenditure on diesel and petrol.

Furthermore, the governor highlighted the efficiency achieved through the fleet management system, consolidating government vehicles into a single pool and minimizing operational costs. He also pointed to the establishment of the John Odigie Training Centre, offering cost-effective training opportunities for civil servants within the state.

These comprehensive reforms, according to Obaseki, have resulted in substantial savings for the government, enabling the implementation of the new minimum wage without straining state finances.

Governor Obaseki affirmed the sustainability of the wage increase, underscoring the importance of prudent financial management and strategic planning in fulfilling government commitments while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

