Drake Loses $565,000 Bets as Fury Falls to Usyk in Saudi Showdow

In a surprising turn of events at the high-profile boxing match in Saudi Arabia, celebrated rapper Drake witnessed a significant financial hit, losing $565,000. The artist placed his bet on Tyson Fury, known as ‘The Gypsy King,’ in a much-anticipated bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

The evening unfolded with an unexpected twist as Fury conceded to Usyk by a split decision. Had Drake’s prediction been accurate, it would have resulted in a lucrative return of over £800,000.

Despite the setback, Usyk’s stellar performance in Riyadh was undeniable, earning him the prestigious title of the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

This recent wager adds another chapter to Drake’s storied history with sports betting, which has seen a spectrum of outcomes. Notably, he had previously reaped a substantial £3 million from successful bets on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann during a 2022 event in London. However, his fortunes with the bookmakers have been notably erratic.

