Atiku Signals Support for Peter Obi in 2027 Under Certain Conditions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his willingness to support Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 elections if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decides to nominate a candidate from the South-East.

During a recent interview with BBC Hausa Service, Atiku, who was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, expressed his readiness to back Obi if the party makes that decision. “I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it,” Atiku stated. “As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party. If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.”

Atiku also mentioned the potential for a merger between the PDP and Labour Party, suggesting that his recent meeting with Obi might lead to a broader alliance ahead of the 2027 elections. He emphasized the normalcy of such meetings among opposition members, describing them as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and in the country’s interest.

Regarding the possibility of a merger, Atiku affirmed, “Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal. So, it’s possible, and nothing can stop it if we wish to achieve that.” He dismissed concerns about the choice of a presidential candidate being a stumbling block for the merger, stating, “That challenge will not arise. I can tell you that the choice of who will fly the flag of the party won’t be an issue.”

Atiku reiterated his commitment to active politics, saying, “Yes, we can’t keep quiet and watch things go wrong. People are suffering, and we are committed to making Nigeria a better place. I am still in active politics in Nigeria, at least, as long as God permits. My age doesn’t stop the young ones from testing their fate. Everybody, irrespective of age, is allowed to aspire to be anybody in society, politically or otherwise.”

Concerning his own presidential ambitions for 2027, Atiku said, “That would depend on the decision of my party. I can’t make any categorical statement on that. It’s the duty of the party to decide on the way to go in the next election. Until that time comes, let’s just wait and see how it will turn out.”

Atiku concluded by underscoring the importance of political engagement and collaboration, noting, “Currently, we are practising democracy in this country which we fought for with our blood.”

