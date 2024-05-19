Atedo Peterside Criticizes FG’s N90bn Hajj Subsidy as Economic Setback

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC and ANAP Foundation, has criticized the Federal Government’s N90 billion subsidy for the 2024 Hajj, calling it a significant setback for Nigeria’s economy. In an interview on Channels TV’s *Politics Today* on Thursday, Peterside expressed concerns over the economic implications of the subsidy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently announced that the government subsidized this year’s Hajj pilgrimage with N90 billion during the flag-off of the 2024 inaugural flight of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

Peterside argued that the subsidy is politically motivated, with implications for the 2027 general elections. “This is not about religion but about politics. We are mixing religion and politics. What do we now expect Christians to do? To say they want their own share of this subsidy? How are you going to refuse them? This is all about politics. Perhaps someone feels that ‘it is time for me to score some cheap political points,’” he stated.

He further criticized the economic impact of the subsidy, saying, “You now come and send the wrong signal about our economy at a time when our economy is in deep trouble. We need to bring ourselves out of the hole. Each time you turn around and do something insignificant like this (Hajj subsidy) and throw away N90 billion, you set back the process by which investors and others can take you seriously.”

**Forex Saga**

Addressing the depreciation of the naira against the dollar, Peterside advised President Bola Tinubu’s administration to focus on stabilizing the local currency rather than attempting to appreciate it hastily. He emphasized the need for the central bank to stabilize the naira within a sustainable range to build reserves and restore investor confidence.

“I will be fair to this government. They inherited the exchange rate problem and what they have been doing is trying to manage it. Recently, I would have thought ‘let’s get some stability around N1,300 or N1,400’. Don’t be in a hurry to appreciate the exchange rate. Going to sell dollars to bureau de change at N1,000, N1,050; those guys will turn around two weeks later and sell it at N1,400, N1,500. And they will go away laughing. What’s the point of that?”

Peterside concluded, “It’s better to have some stability they can sustain. Keep between N1,300 and N1,400 which looks to be the natural equilibrium band today. Keep it there for a while, and build up your reserve to let confidence come back. So stop trying to appreciate the naira in a hurry. It’s not going to work.”

