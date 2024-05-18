TotalEnergies Secures First Deal with Dangote Refinery Amidst Nigeria’s Crude Supply Challenges

Dangote Issues Tender for 2 Million Barrels of WTI Midland Crude Monthly Starting July

French energy major TotalEnergies has secured its first supply deal with Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery, CEO Patrick Pouyanne announced on Friday after meeting with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

“We met this morning, we made the first deal between both of us,” Pouyanne stated during the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. “The two CEOs met with our head of trading and we found the way to convince them to make a deal,” he added.

Dangote Refinery, the largest in Africa and Europe with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), has been seeking crude supplies. In May, the refinery issued a tender for two million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude monthly, starting in July, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The refinery, which began production in January, cost $20 billion to construct. Dangote aims to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports despite being Africa’s largest oil producer. The refinery is expected to supply enough gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel for the African continent and exports to Brazil.

“We started producing jet fuel, we are producing diesel, by next month, we’ll be producing gasoline,” Dangote mentioned. “Our capacity is too big for Nigeria. It will be able to supply West Africa, Central Africa and also Southern Africa,” he added. The next phase of the refinery will commence early next year.

TotalEnergies is a significant crude producer in Nigeria, alongside Shell, Exxon, and Chevron.

