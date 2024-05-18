Menu
Several Trapped As Building Collapses In Minna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Several people have been trapped as a one-storey building collapsed in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The building which is located at in Sabon Gari area of Minna collapsed on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Emergency officials who raced to the scene succeeded in rescuing seven persons who are receiving treatment at the Minna General Hospital.

At the time of filing this report, the manual evacuation of the debris has commenced, and the authorities said machines would be mobilised quickly so that those suspected to be trapped could be rescued.

The immediate cause of the building collapse is not yet known as of the time of this report.

The Director, Information and Special Duties of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Hussaini Ibrahim, who was at the scene of the incident said the rescue operation is ongoing.

Also, the General Manager of the Niger State Urban Development Board, Bako Ismail, said the building was illegally converted to a story building, claiming that the board has made repeated attempts to stop the property owner from the illegal conversion.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
