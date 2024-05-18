Menu
Seplat Energy Reports $1.93 Million Q1 Loss Amid Revenue Drop and Higher Taxes

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Seplat Energy Plc’s unaudited Q1 2024 results revealed a loss of $1.93 million, a significant shift from the $57.5 million profit in Q1 2023. This loss was driven by a sharp revenue decline and higher tax charges.

**Revenue Decline**: The company experienced a 45.7% year-on-year (YoY) revenue drop, with crude oil revenues falling 49.4% to $150.8 million and gas revenues decreasing 12.4% to $29 million. Despite higher average realized prices for crude oil (+4.7% YoY to $86.17/bbl) and gas (+8% YoY to $3.11/Mscf), overall volumes were weaker.

**Production and Sales**: The decline in oil revenue was mainly due to timing issues in lifting and over-lift adjustments from Q1 2023. Gas revenue fell because of delays in two new gas wells. Total working interest production dropped 4.8% YoY to 49,258 boepd. Adjusted revenues for Q1 2024 were $236.3 million, compared to $255.6 million in Q1 2023.

**Cost and Operational Issues**: The cost of sales increased by 3.3% YoY, despite a reduction in operational and maintenance expenses (-17.8% YoY). However, royalties, crude handling fees, and depreciation costs rose. Minor repairs on the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) and a one-day downtime on the Amukpe to Escravos Pipeline (AEP) in February affected operations. Gross profit fell 78.5% YoY, resulting in a gross margin of 23.8% (Q1 2023: 59.9%).

**Operating and Financial Performance**: Operating profit decreased by 21% YoY, influenced by higher under-lifts. The company reported net under-lift volumes valued at $73.8 million, adjusted to $56.4 million for overlift impacts. A net foreign exchange gain of $6 million (vs. $0.5 million in Q1 2023) improved the operating margin to 45.6% (Q1 2023: 31.3%).

**Finance Costs and Taxes**: Net finance costs decreased by 12.6% YoY, aided by strong interest income. Joint venture earnings of $2.80 million supported the bottom line, raising the PBT margin to 38.5% (Q1 2023: 26.0%). However, a higher effective tax rate of 102.8% (Q1 2023: 33.2%) due to deferred tax charges and unrealized FX gains led to the after-tax loss of $1.93 million.

**Dividend Announcement**: Seplat Energy maintained its quarterly dividend payout, declaring an interim dividend of $0.03 per share, to be paid on June 14, 2024, with a qualification date of May 31, 2024.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.



