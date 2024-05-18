Seplat Energy Reports $1.93 Million Q1 Loss Amid Revenue Drop and Higher Taxes

Seplat Energy Plc’s unaudited Q1 2024 results revealed a loss of $1.93 million, a significant shift from the $57.5 million profit in Q1 2023. This loss was driven by a sharp revenue decline and higher tax charges.

**Revenue Decline**: The company experienced a 45.7% year-on-year (YoY) revenue drop, with crude oil revenues falling 49.4% to $150.8 million and gas revenues decreasing 12.4% to $29 million. Despite higher average realized prices for crude oil (+4.7% YoY to $86.17/bbl) and gas (+8% YoY to $3.11/Mscf), overall volumes were weaker.

**Production and Sales**: The decline in oil revenue was mainly due to timing issues in lifting and over-lift adjustments from Q1 2023. Gas revenue fell because of delays in two new gas wells. Total working interest production dropped 4.8% YoY to 49,258 boepd. Adjusted revenues for Q1 2024 were $236.3 million, compared to $255.6 million in Q1 2023.

**Cost and Operational Issues**: The cost of sales increased by 3.3% YoY, despite a reduction in operational and maintenance expenses (-17.8% YoY). However, royalties, crude handling fees, and depreciation costs rose. Minor repairs on the Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) and a one-day downtime on the Amukpe to Escravos Pipeline (AEP) in February affected operations. Gross profit fell 78.5% YoY, resulting in a gross margin of 23.8% (Q1 2023: 59.9%).

**Operating and Financial Performance**: Operating profit decreased by 21% YoY, influenced by higher under-lifts. The company reported net under-lift volumes valued at $73.8 million, adjusted to $56.4 million for overlift impacts. A net foreign exchange gain of $6 million (vs. $0.5 million in Q1 2023) improved the operating margin to 45.6% (Q1 2023: 31.3%).

**Finance Costs and Taxes**: Net finance costs decreased by 12.6% YoY, aided by strong interest income. Joint venture earnings of $2.80 million supported the bottom line, raising the PBT margin to 38.5% (Q1 2023: 26.0%). However, a higher effective tax rate of 102.8% (Q1 2023: 33.2%) due to deferred tax charges and unrealized FX gains led to the after-tax loss of $1.93 million.

**Dividend Announcement**: Seplat Energy maintained its quarterly dividend payout, declaring an interim dividend of $0.03 per share, to be paid on June 14, 2024, with a qualification date of May 31, 2024.

