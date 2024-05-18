Menu
Cases & Trials

Nigerian Court Rules Binance Executive Can Stand Trial in Tax Evasion Case

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

ABUJA, May 17  – A Nigerian court ruled on Friday that Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan can stand trial on behalf of the cryptocurrency exchange in an ongoing tax evasion case. Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and head of financial crimes compliance, along with British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, a regional manager for Africa, face four counts of tax evasion.

In a separate case, both executives are charged with laundering over $35 million and engaging in specialized financial activities without a license. They have pleaded not guilty to the money laundering charges.

Binance’s lawyer and Gambaryan’s lawyer declined to comment after Friday’s hearing. “We are deeply disappointed that Tigran Gambaryan, who has no decision-making power in the company, continues to be detained,” a Binance spokesperson said. “These charges against him are completely meritless. He should be freed while discussions continue between Binance and Nigerian government officials.”

Gambaryan remains in custody while Anjarwalla fled Nigeria in March. The office of Nigeria’s security adviser is working with Interpol to seek Anjarwalla’s arrest. Binance’s CEO accused Nigeria of setting a dangerous precedent, claiming that executives were invited for talks in February and then detained.

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has not charged Binance directly in the tax evasion case but stated that Gambaryan could face the charges on the exchange’s behalf. Judge Emeka Nwite ruled that Gambaryan should be served with the charges because he is the chief financial compliance officer of Binance and was appointed to represent it in Nigeria.

Gambaryan will be arraigned in court on Wednesday to take a plea on behalf of Binance. His bail application in the money laundering case was denied on Friday. Nigeria has blamed Binance for its currency woes, alleging that cryptocurrency platforms have become preferred for trading the Nigerian naira amid chronic dollar shortages.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
