Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cocoa

Ivory Coast Leads with 2.2 Million Tons of Cocoa Annually, Far Outpacing Nigeria’s 340,163 Tons

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

**ABUJA, May 17 (Reuters)** – Once the world’s leading cocoa producer, Nigeria has slipped in rankings due to outdated farming techniques, according to the Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP). Despite this, Nigeria’s cocoa and oil palm production have significant potential to boost the country’s GDP if properly harnessed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fatai Afolabi, Protem Vice Chairman of ISP Africa, highlighted these issues during a media briefing ahead of the ISP Africa chapter launch on May 24, 2024, in Abuja. Afolabi emphasized the need for modern agricultural practices to reclaim Nigeria’s leading position in cocoa and oil palm production.

Nigeria is currently the fourth largest cocoa producer, earning about N34 billion annually from cocoa bean exports. However, its output of approximately 340,163 tons annually pales in comparison to Ivory Coast’s 2,200,000 tons.

In addition to cocoa, Nigeria’s palm oil production has increased, but the country still imports about one million metric tonnes to meet demand. Afolabi stated that Nigeria cannot rely on outdated planting materials and techniques if it wants to compete globally. He called for learning from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, which have advanced their agricultural practices.

The launch of ISP in Nigeria aims to address labor shortages, reduce operational costs, and improve palm oil yields, benefiting smallholder farmers. ISP Africa Chairman Dr. Shermal Perera urged Nigeria to emulate Malaysia’s successful oil palm industry, noting that Malaysia initially learned from African countries.

Perera also mentioned the importance of capacity building and modern technology in agriculture, pointing out that Malaysia and Indonesia have become leading producers through sustained, aggressive production and technological advancements.

The event on May 24 aims to promote sustainable agriculture and collaboration among African planters, helping Nigeria to improve its agricultural output and economic contribution.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Court Rules Binance Executive Can Stand Trial in Tax Evasion Case
Next article
TotalEnergies Secures First Deal with Dangote Refinery Amidst Nigeria’s Crude Supply Challenges
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FIRS Generates N3.94 Trillion in Q1 2024, Misses Revenue Target

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), led by Executive...

If Visa waiver negotiation is resolved between Nigeria and South Africa will drive regional growth – Patricia de Lille,

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  South Africa's Minister for Tourism, Patricia de Lille, highlights...

Aliko Dangote Urges Visa Reforms Across Africa to Boost Regional Investment

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  At the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali,...

Aliko Dangote Vows to End Nigeria’s Gasoline Imports by June

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria to Stop Gasoline Imports by June**: Aliko...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FIRS Generates N3.94 Trillion in Q1 2024, Misses Revenue Target

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), led by Executive...

If Visa waiver negotiation is resolved between Nigeria and South Africa will drive regional growth – Patricia de Lille,

Bilateral Ties 0
  South Africa's Minister for Tourism, Patricia de Lille, highlights...

Aliko Dangote Urges Visa Reforms Across Africa to Boost Regional Investment

Economy 0
  At the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

FIRS Generates N3.94 Trillion in Q1 2024, Misses Revenue Target

Gbenga Samson - 0