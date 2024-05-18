If Visa waiver negotiation is resolved between Nigeria and South Africa will drive regional growth – Patricia de Lille,

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

South Africa’s Minister for Tourism, Patricia de Lille, highlights the significant potential for growth in both Nigeria and South Africa if visa waiver negotiations between the two countries are successfully resolved. In an exclusive interview with ARISE NEWS at Africa’s Travel Indaba, Minister de Lille emphasized the importance of easing visa restrictions to promote tourism and enhance economic cooperation between the two African nations.

De Lille revealed that South Africa has offered visa waivers to numerous countries worldwide, including 32 countries in Africa. However, negotiations with Nigeria are ongoing to secure a similar visa waiver agreement. She expressed her eagerness to see more Nigerians visiting South Africa and discussed the current delays in visa processing for Nigerian travelers.

The minister conveyed her concerns to the Minister of Home Affairs regarding the prolonged negotiations and emphasized the need for expedited action to resolve the visa issue. While acknowledging delays on both sides, Minister de Lille stressed the mutual benefits of facilitating easier travel between Nigeria and South Africa.

Furthermore, Minister de Lille extended an invitation to Nigeria to participate in the 2024 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba, offering opportunities for collaboration and promotion of Nigerian tourism. She emphasized the importance of fostering closer relationships between African countries to strengthen the continent’s tourism industry and generate greater revenue.

