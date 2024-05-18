Menu
Revenue and Taxation

FIRS Generates N3.94 Trillion in Q1 2024, Misses Revenue Target

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), led by Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, announced that the service generated N3.94 trillion in tax revenue during the first quarter of 2024. However, this fell short of the quarterly revenue target of N4.8 trillion.

Adedeji, represented by his Chief of Staff Mr. Tayo Koleosho, disclosed these figures during a courtesy visit by the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI). He highlighted a 56.7 percent increase in performance compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Despite the shortfall, FIRS reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts throughout the year to meet its ambitious N19.4 trillion target for 2024. Adedeji emphasized collaboration with stakeholders like CRMI to achieve this goal and ensure a tax-friendly environment conducive to business growth.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ezekiel Oseni, President/Chairman of CRMI, revealed that the institute is sponsoring a bill at the National Assembly to institutionalize risk management practices across government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). This initiative aims to enhance decision-making processes and mitigate risks associated with government projects and initiatives.

Oseni emphasized the importance of embracing risk management practices in tax administration to identify and address loopholes that could be exploited by tax evaders. He underscored the potential of risk management to improve revenue collection and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Gbenga Samson
