Dangote Refinery’s LSSR Cargo Reaches Europe, Discharges 90,000 Tons in Rotterdam

Godwin Okafor
  • Dangote Exports Nearly 620,000 Tons of Fuel Oil to the US Since February
  • Price Premium for Dangote’s LSSR Narrows to $5 per Barrel from $7.50 High
  • Maintenance on FCC Units Impacts Refinery Operations and Fuel Oil Utilization
  • Dangote Refinery Issues Tender for 24 Million Barrels of US Crude Over 12 Months

In a groundbreaking move, the Dangote refinery, Africa’s largest, has started exporting its refined products, opening up new revenue streams. According to trade analytics firm Kpler, the refinery’s shipment of Low-Sulphur Straight Run Fuel Oil (LSSR) has reached the European market.

A 90,000-ton cargo of LSSR was loaded at Dangote’s terminal in Lekki on April 25 and discharged in Rotterdam on May 13. Market participants anticipate this cargo will be used as a blendstock to produce very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Approximately 72% of the fuel oil exported from Dangote has been shipped to the US since the refinery initiated its first LSSR export tender in mid-February, totaling just under 620,000 tons. According to Vortexa, another 83,400-ton LSSR shipment left the refinery on May 7 and is expected to arrive in France on May 22, though its final destination may differ.

Price assessments for LSSR on a fob Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) basis are currently at a $5 per barrel premium to front-month Ice Brent crude futures, down from an 18-month high of $7.50 per barrel in mid-April.

Maintenance work impacting fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units at several refineries has affected the utilization of LSSR and low-sulphur vacuum gasoil to increase gasoline yields.

### Key Data Headlines:

Earlier reports indicated that the Dangote refinery has placed a new order for approximately 24 million barrels of crude oil over the next year to boost processing rates. The refinery has issued a tender for 2 million barrels per month of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude for 12 months starting in July, set to close on May 21.

This move underscores the refinery’s role in global crude and fuel trading and reflects Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to increase its crude production. The refinery’s reliance on cheaper US crude rather than domestic sources highlights the need for flexible and reliable feedstock procurement.

Elitsa Georgieva, executive director at Citac, emphasized the economic viability of procuring different feedstocks, given the insufficient and sometimes unreliable supply of Nigerian crude. To ensure adequate local supply, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has released new draft rules mandating oil producers to sell crude to domestic refineries. Currently operating at half capacity, the Dangote refinery is leveraging cheaper US oil imports for up to a third of its feedstock, receiving at least one supertanker carrying about two million barrels of WTI Midland each month.

