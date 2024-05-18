Menu
CEO EXCLUSIVE

Aliko Dangote Vows to End Nigeria’s Gasoline Imports by June

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria to Stop Gasoline Imports by June**: Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, announced that Nigeria will cease gasoline imports by next month, thanks to the Dangote Refinery’s operational plans.

. Refinery to Supply Fuel Across Africa**: Dangote’s refinery has the capacity to meet the petrol and diesel needs of West Africa, as well as the aviation fuel demands of the entire continent, and even export to Brazil and Mexico.

Key Raw Materials for Africa’s Self-Sufficiency**: The refinery will produce polypropylene, polyethylene, base oil, and linear benzyl, aiming to make Africa self-sufficient in these crucial raw materials.

Fertilizer Production to Double**: Dangote plans to double fertilizer production to six million tonnes in the next twenty months, making Africa self-sufficient in potash, phosphate, and urea.

Major Achievements Since Commissioning**: Since its commissioning in February, the refinery has begun producing jet fuel and diesel, with gasoline production set to start next month. The facility processes 650,000 barrels per day and plans further expansions next year.

Aliko Dangote shared these updates at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, highlighting the refinery’s transformative impact on Africa’s energy landscape and its progress toward self-sufficiency in various sectors.

The refinery aims to change the narrative of Africa exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, which Dangote emphasized as exporting jobs and importing poverty. The facility’s size and capacity exceed Nigeria’s needs, allowing it to support neighboring regions and reduce the continent’s dependence on imports.

Despite challenges, including skepticism and pushback, Dangote remains committed to investing in Africa and called for consistent policies to support African entrepreneurs.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
