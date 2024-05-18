Aliko Dangote Urges Visa Reforms Across Africa to Boost Regional Investment

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Group and Africa’s wealthiest individual, emphasized the urgent need for visa policy reforms across the continent. Dangote voiced his frustrations with the current visa procedures, which present significant barriers to investors and business leaders seeking to navigate intra-African travel.

During a panel discussion, Dangote shared his personal challenges and underscored the importance of streamlining visa processes to facilitate smoother business operations and promote economic growth. He revealed that President Bola Tinubu has also expressed dissatisfaction with the visa issue and is committed to implementing reforms in Nigeria.

Dangote expressed his optimism f**Headline:** Aliko Dangote Urges Visa Reforms Across Africa to Boost Investment

At the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Group and Africa’s wealthiest individual, emphasized the urgent need for visa policy reforms across the continent. Dangote voiced his frustrations with the current visa procedures, which present significant barriers to investors and business leaders seeking to navigate intra-African travel.

During a panel discussion, Dangote shared his personal challenges and underscored the importance of streamlining visa processes to facilitate smoother business operations and promote economic growth. He revealed that President Bola Tinubu has also expressed dissatisfaction with the visa issue and is committed to implementing reforms in Nigeria.

Dangote expressed his optimism for Africa’s future, emphasizing its vast potential for growth and development. He emphasized his unwavering commitment to the continent, stating that he is not only investing his money but also dedicating his passion and energy to driving Africa’s progress.

In likening Africa to a scratch card, Dangote highlighted the continent’s untapped opportunities, urging stakeholders to take proactive steps towards unlocking its full potential.or Africa’s future, emphasizing its vast potential for growth and development. He emphasized his unwavering commitment to the continent, stating that he is not only investing his money but also dedicating his passion and energy to driving Africa’s progress.

In likening Africa to a scratch card, Dangote highlighted the continent’s untapped opportunities, urging stakeholders to take proactive steps towards unlocking its full potential.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...