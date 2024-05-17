Troops arrest two members of notorious kidnapping Gang in Taraba

May 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested two members of a notorious kidnapping in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Army in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024, said two locally made pistols, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and two cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“In a decisive operation to enhance security and combat criminal activities in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have ramped up its operations in Bali Local Government Area apprehending two suspected terrorists and seized significant quantity of arms and ammunition,” the statement read.

“In a recent operation on 16 May 2024, troops from the 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali Local Government Area, conducted a successful patrol to Pamanga Village,”

“During the patrol, two suspects involved in kidnapping in the region were arrested. The apprehended suspects, Nali Umaru (26) from Jauromani and Abubakar Umaru (25) from Jauro Damji, both of Sunkani Local Government Area, confessed to being part of a notorious kidnapping gang operating in the general area.

“Items recovered from the suspects were two locally made pistols, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and two cartridges.

“The arrest of these two suspected kidnappers underscores the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army in eradicating all forms of criminal activities and instilling confidence in the residents in the state.

“The public is therefore encouraged to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely information on any suspicious activities in their communities.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...