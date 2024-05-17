Shell Confirms Fire Near Major Nigerian Gas Facility Has Been Extinguished

LAGOS, May 16 – Oil giant Shell (SHEL.L) confirmed that a fire near its Gbaran Ubie gas facility in Nigeria’s Bayelsa state, which started on Tuesday, has been extinguished.

“We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility was put out last night, and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact,” a Shell spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The Gbaran facility, operational since 2010, is Nigeria’s most significant LNG gas feedstock project, processing nearly 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

