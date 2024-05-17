Seven Dies,15 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least seven passengers lost their lives, while 15 others were seriously injured as two commercial buses collided on Moniya-Iseyin road.

The accident happened during the heavy rain that fell for many hours in most parts of Oyo State.

Among the people who died included a baby girl and a woman.

The two buses marked SEY 254 ZY and LGB 343 XA were mangled and bodies suspected to be the drivers of the two buses were dangling soaked in blood.

While confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps in a report said, “22 people were involved in the unfortunate accident. Seven died and 15 people were injured with three males, 11 females and one female child”.

A number of injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, FADOKS HOSPITAL in Iseyin.

Some families of the dead victims have reportedly taken their corpses while the remaining bodies were deposited at the morgue.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that no victim was saved by seat belt or other defensive gadgets.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as adhere to all traffic cautions on the road to prevent avoidable crashes.(www.naija247news.com).

