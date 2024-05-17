NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from Saturday

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and thunderstorms from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja forecast dust haze on Saturday over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, and northern part of Adamawa.

It envisaged prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, and Taraba during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna and Taraba, while the remaining parts of the North are expected to be in sunny skies.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, and Kwara states during the afternoon and evening periods.

”Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the southern states, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers during the morning periods, ” it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Imo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos, and Bayelsa states later in the day.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of cloud are envisaged over the northern region on Sunday, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State during the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“The North Central region should be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Niger states during the afternoon/evening hours.

“The southern region should be mostly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States during the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Lagos states later in the day.

The agency envisaged sunny atmosphere on Monday with patches of cloud over the northern region and prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, and Gombe states during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno, Zamfara, and Taraba states.

“The North Central region should be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Kwara during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

MiMet forecasts a cloudy atmosphere with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Edo, Ekiti, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds could precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

The agency advised the airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)

