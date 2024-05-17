Menu
Food Inflation

Nigeria’s inflation rises from 33.20% to 33.69% in April

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the headline inflation rate in April 2024 increased to 33.69% relative to the March 2024 headline inflation rate which was 33.20%.

This was Disclosed on Wednesday, by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

The data represents a month-over-month increase of 0.49 per cent points in the headline inflation rate, according to the Consumer Price Index report, the NBS stated.

Comparing year-on-year data, the inflation rate in April 2024 was 11.47 percentage points higher than in April 2023, where it stood at 22.22 per cent. This indicates that the headline inflation rate has risen significantly over the past year. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

