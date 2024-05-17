Naira Depreciates To N1,540/$ In Black Market

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday depreciated in the parallel market also known as black market to N1,540 per dollar from N1,530 per dollar on Wednesday.

In the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM, the domestic currency also depreciated yesterday being Thursday to N1,533.99 per dollar.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N1,533.99 per dollar from N1,459.02 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating N74.97 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N6.01 per dollar from N70.98 per dollar on Wednesday.(www.naija247news.com).

