Mohbad’s widow blames father in-law for autopsy test to determine cause of singer’s death

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has blamed her father in-law, Joseph Aloba, for being responsible for the failed autopsy test that could not ascertain the actual cause of the late singer’s death.

Recall that at the last Coroner sitting held in Lagos, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu who is the legal counsel representing Mohbad’s family said that a pathologist, Prof. Sunday Osiyemi, said that the actual cause of the late singer’s death could not be ascertained, giving a number of reasons, including that the body had already decomposed as it took about 21 days before the autopsy was conducted.

When contacted for her reaction to the revelation by the pathologist, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi in an interview with Sahara Reporters, lamented in tears that she had been sad and heartbroken since Wednesday after the pathologist’s testimony in court. She accused her father-in-law of being responsible for the inability of the autopsy test to ascertain the cause of her husband’s death, lamenting that the late singer’s father ignored everyone’s plea and hurriedly buried her husband.

‘’I have been sad. I have been heartbroken since yesterday when I got the news on what the pathologist said about the autopsy of my husband. When my father-in-law wanted to take him away, I begged him, I pleaded, I cried. Everybody around that place with me cried. My mother-in-law cried but he pushed her away.

Zlatan Ibile, who is one of my husband’s industry brothers, pleaded but he said no. My husband’s lawyer pleaded but they said no. Bella Shmurda called on the phone and pleaded but my father-in-law said no. Everybody pleaded with my father-in-law but he refused.

He buried my husband hurriedly. He buried my husband that way. I didn’t even know when he was taking my husband to the morgue. I was inside. I didn’t know when he called the ambulance that took my husband to the morgue. I had to take an Uber to go after them to Ikotun General Hospital.

My husband did not even sleep in the morgue. He was kept outside till morning. I didn’t even know they wanted to bury my husband. I got to know through the media and I ran down there. They had already put him inside a coffin and his neck was even bent.”she said

She argued that if Mohbad had not been hurriedly buried, “the autopsy would have been done and I would have known everything that happened to my husband”.

“I know the autopsy would have revealed everything for the world to see. For somebody that a nurse gave an injection with almost seven people in the same room, the autopsy could not detect it because he was buried hurriedly. They even placed a heavy stone on my husband’s grave. What for? Nobody deserves to be treated that way after death.

For the pathologist to have said that in the years that he had been working, he had never seen somebody buried in such a manner, shows how wicked the people who killed my husband are.

It was my father-in-law and his cohorts that did that to my husband. My husband suffered while alive and suffered in death. His body has been kept inside that morgue for eight months, and now, they could not get the result of the cause of his death because he was buried hurriedly.

How could a celebrity be buried in such a hurry? And to think that his father was at the scene when he was buried and it was raining heavily but he still allowed them to put my husband inside the grave.”he said

Recall that the 27-year-old singer died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023. He was buried the next day in Ikorodu. His body was however exhumed on September 21 for an autopsy to be carried out on it to determine the cause of his death.(www.naija247news.com).

