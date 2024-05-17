Kano mosque attack: Death toll rises to 15

May 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of 15 persons in a mosque attack in Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, on Wednesday, May 15, sprayed the mosque with petrol, locked its doors and set it on fire, trapping about 40 worshippers.

The motive behind the attack was believed to be a family conflict over the sharing of inheritance.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told NAN that so far, 15 out of the 24 victims of the incident have died.

Initial reports said one worshipper had died from the attack but the death toll later rose after more victims died receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

CP Gumel said that the incident occurred during a dawn prayer at a mosque in Gadan village, leaving 24 worshippers injured.

He said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

The commissioner said that the police are continuing with their investigation into the attack.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...