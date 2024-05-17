Menu
Junior Pope: E-Money launches search for two women

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian socialite and businessman, E-Money reacts as he launches search for two women who made shocking allegations against him over the demise of the late Junior Pope.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, had faced backlash after a video of her making wild speculations had popped up online.

She had claimed that E-money might have a hand in the passing of the late Junior Pope and further speculated that the business mogul, E-Money was probably having an affair with Junior Pope’s wife.

Additionally, another lady had made similar accusations against E-Money, however, she hadn’t revealed her face.

Taking to his Instagram page to address the allegations, E-Money wrote:

“To all my followers,

It has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family.

I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but highly appreciated. Enough is enough!

Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.

Send me a DM”

Azonuchechi Chukwu
