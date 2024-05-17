‘Israel must be stopped’ in Gaza, South Africa tells World Court

THE HAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) – South Africa has called on the United Nations’ top court to order an immediate halt to Israel’s military offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, emphasizing the need to stop the attacks to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, requested that judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) mandate Israel to “immediately, totally, and unconditionally withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

The two-day hearings at the ICJ are part of South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide. Israel, which rejects these allegations as baseless, will respond on Friday.

Last week, South Africa sought additional emergency measures to protect Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought shelter. They also requested the court to ensure unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, humanitarian aid organizations, journalists, and investigators.

South Africa’s legal team argued that Israel’s military campaign has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of children and women, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and widespread starvation. “From the onset, Israel’s intent was always to destroy Palestinian life and wipe them off the face of the earth. Rafah is the final stand,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, part of South Africa’s legal team.

Adila Hassim, another lawyer for South Africa, urged the court to use its powers to stop Israel’s actions.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded via social media, describing South Africa’s claims as “morally and factually distorted” and insisting that Israel’s military operations abide by international law. They accused Hamas of exploiting the ICJ through South Africa.

The Israel Defense Forces maintain that their operations against Hamas aim to minimize harm to civilians and facilitate the ongoing transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The ministry called on judges to reject South Africa’s requests.

According to health officials in Gaza, the seven-month-old conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 35,272 Palestinians. The conflict began on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253, of whom 133 are still believed to be held in Gaza.

South Africa’s attorney Max du Plessis criticized Israel’s declared humanitarian zones as a “cruel distortion,” arguing that many people are too starved to flee, and those who do are sometimes attacked.

This week’s hearings focus on emergency measures, with a decision on the genocide charge likely to take years. In January, the court ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts against Palestinians, increase humanitarian aid access, and preserve evidence of violations.

ICJ rulings are binding and cannot be appealed, but the court has no enforcement power. However, such orders can impact a country’s international reputation and set legal precedents.

