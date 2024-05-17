Flutterwave Breach Diverts ₦11 Billion to Multiple Accounts

Flutterwave has experienced another security breach, leading to the diversion of billions of naira to various bank accounts.

This incident follows a recent court order obtained to recover $24 million lost due to unauthorized POS transactions.

According to a financial services insider with direct knowledge of the breach, the perpetrators illegally transferred ₦11 billion ($7 million) to several accounts in April 2024.

However, another insider claimed the amount could be as high as ₦20 billion ($13.5 million).

Flutterwave acknowledged the breach, stating, “As is common in the financial services industry, there will always be attempts by bad actors to compromise the security of systems set up to protect and monitor services. In April, we detected unauthorized activities inconsistent with usual customer behavior on one of our platforms used by a small subset of our customer base.” The company assured that no customer funds were lost or compromised, and the confidentiality of customer data remains secure.

A well-placed source revealed that the stolen funds were transferred to multiple accounts across five financial institutions over four days. The transactions likely went unnoticed as the deposits stayed below thresholds that would trigger fraud checks.

Security breaches are not new to Flutterwave. In February 2023, hackers transferred over ₦2.9 billion from its accounts.

In October 2023, about 6,000 account holders across 35 banks and financial institutions received ₦19 billion ($24 million) through unauthorized POS transactions.

The incident has been reported to law enforcement, and investigations have begun.

Two financial services executives confirmed the breach, noting that Flutterwave has requested KYC details of the accounts involved and that these accounts have been temporarily restricted.

