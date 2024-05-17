Menu
Search
Subscribe
Fin-tech

Flutterwave Breach Diverts ₦11 Billion to Multiple Accounts

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Flutterwave has experienced another security breach, leading to the diversion of billions of naira to various bank accounts.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This incident follows a recent court order obtained to recover $24 million lost due to unauthorized POS transactions.

According to a financial services insider with direct knowledge of the breach, the perpetrators illegally transferred ₦11 billion ($7 million) to several accounts in April 2024.

However, another insider claimed the amount could be as high as ₦20 billion ($13.5 million).

Flutterwave acknowledged the breach, stating, “As is common in the financial services industry, there will always be attempts by bad actors to compromise the security of systems set up to protect and monitor services. In April, we detected unauthorized activities inconsistent with usual customer behavior on one of our platforms used by a small subset of our customer base.” The company assured that no customer funds were lost or compromised, and the confidentiality of customer data remains secure.

A well-placed source revealed that the stolen funds were transferred to multiple accounts across five financial institutions over four days. The transactions likely went unnoticed as the deposits stayed below thresholds that would trigger fraud checks.

Security breaches are not new to Flutterwave. In February 2023, hackers transferred over ₦2.9 billion from its accounts.

In October 2023, about 6,000 account holders across 35 banks and financial institutions received ₦19 billion ($24 million) through unauthorized POS transactions.

The incident has been reported to law enforcement, and investigations have begun.

Two financial services executives confirmed the breach, noting that Flutterwave has requested KYC details of the accounts involved and that these accounts have been temporarily restricted.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Seven Dies,15 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Seven Dies,15 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least seven passengers lost their...

Student Loan Application Portal Goes Live May 24 – NELFUND Says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The student loan application portal will...

Troops arrest two members of notorious kidnapping Gang in Taraba

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army have...

Shareholders of Seplat Energy approve 15 cents per share dividend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seplat Energy Plc’s shareholders have approved...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Seven Dies,15 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least seven passengers lost their...

Student Loan Application Portal Goes Live May 24 – NELFUND Says

Education 0
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The student loan application portal will...

Troops arrest two members of notorious kidnapping Gang in Taraba

Security News 0
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Seven Dies,15 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0