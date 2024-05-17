Fire Outbreak At NNPCL Apapa Tank Farm In Lagos

May 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL Tank Farm, formerly OVH, was gutted by inferno at Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa area of the state.

The raging inferno, according to an eyewitness, Mr. Tunde Are, occurred at about 11 am as people ran helter-skelter to contain the fire outbreak before rescue team arrived.

Rescue team led by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, as of press time, 1 pm were battling to put off the raging fire.

The inferno, it was gathered resulted from a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the terminal

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, while confirming the unfortunate incident said concerted effort with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry was on to contain the situation.

“The public are hereby assured that the emergency operation is under control from escalating further,” Adeseye stated.(www.naija247news.com).

