Body of Junior Pope Arrives Hometown for Burial

May 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood Actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo , who died on the 10th of April 2024 , will be laid to rest today, being the 17th of May 2024.

Weeks following the demise of the famous actor, Junior Pope as he is fondly called, his body has arrived in his hometown, Enugu.

It would be recalled that the actor alongside some of his team were involved in a boat accident that tragically claimed their lives at the spot.

According to his burial arrangements shared by his family, the actor’s body lied-in-state, on Friday morning followed by his burial on the same day.

Photos and videos from the funeral of Jnr Pope have since stirred emotions on social media from fans and colleagues. His family and friends were present at the funeral to honour his memories with a heavy heart.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...