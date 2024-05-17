Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Body of Junior Pope Arrives Hometown for Burial

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood Actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo , who died on the 10th of April 2024 , will be laid to rest today, being the 17th of May 2024.

Weeks following the demise of the famous  actor, Junior Pope as he is fondly called, his body has arrived in his hometown, Enugu.

It would be recalled that the actor alongside some of his team were involved in a boat accident that tragically claimed their lives at the spot.

According to his burial arrangements shared by his family, the actor’s body lied-in-state, on Friday morning followed by his burial on the same day.

Photos and videos from the funeral of Jnr Pope have since stirred emotions on social media from fans and colleagues. His family and friends were present at the funeral to honour his memories with a heavy heart.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Mohbad’s widow blames father in-law for autopsy test to determine cause of singer’s death
Next article
Junior Pope: E-Money launches search for two women
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Junior Pope: E-Money launches search for two women

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian socialite and businessman, E-Money reacts...

Mohbad’s widow blames father in-law for autopsy test to determine cause of singer’s death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late...

Senegal’s Prime Minister Sonko Suggests Closing French Military Bases and Calls for Sovereignty

Naija247news Naija247news -
DAKAR, May 16 (Reuters) - Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane...

‘Israel must be stopped’ in Gaza, South Africa tells World Court

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE HAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - South Africa has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Junior Pope: E-Money launches search for two women

Lifestyle News 0
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian socialite and businessman, E-Money reacts...

Mohbad’s widow blames father in-law for autopsy test to determine cause of singer’s death

Lifestyle News 0
May 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late...

Senegal’s Prime Minister Sonko Suggests Closing French Military Bases and Calls for Sovereignty

Geopolitics 0
DAKAR, May 16 (Reuters) - Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Junior Pope: E-Money launches search for two women

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0