Tinubu Requests N24.68 Billion Refund, Anti-Doping Bill, and FCT Supplementary Appropriation from House of Representatives

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called upon the House of Representatives on Thursday, May 16, to authorize the refund of N24,679,987,881.91 to Nasarawa and Kebbi states for the construction of airports in both regions. Additionally, he requested the passage of the Anti-Doping bill in line with World Anti-Doping Agency standards and urged swift consideration of a supplementary appropriation for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In three separate letters presented during the plenary by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, President Tinubu outlined the need for reimbursement of approximately N9.543 billion to Nasarawa state and N15.137 billion to Kebbi state for airport construction projects now under federal jurisdiction.

Citing the federal government’s responsibility for aviation safety under the exclusive legislative list, Tinubu emphasized the necessity of refunding the states for the airport projects.

Furthermore, the President urged expeditious deliberation and passage of the anti-doping bill ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This legislation aims to establish a world-class anti-doping center in Nigeria to ensure the country’s continued participation in international sporting events.

Lastly, Tinubu called for approval of a supplementary appropriation for the FCT to address critical projects overlooked in the initial 2024 appropriation passed by the House in March.

Details on these matters are expected to follow shortly.

