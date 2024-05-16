Menu
“Tinubu Govt Approves N37.2B for Court of Appeal Building in Abuja, N12.5B for 200 SUVs for Customs”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Nigerian government has greenlit a hefty N37.2 billion for constructing the Court of Appeal (Abuja Division) building and N12.5 billion to acquire 200 Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo V6 vehicles for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the nod during its recent meeting held in Abuja. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, highlighted that these approvals are part of FEC’s commitment to enhancing the economy, fostering investments, and improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

In addition to the Court of Appeal building and vehicle procurement, FEC also sanctioned contracts for bus terminals and transport facilities in Abuja, as well as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to boost internet connectivity. Other approvals include road construction projects and upgrading infrastructure for renewable energy sources.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

