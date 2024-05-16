Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigerianism

The Cybersecurity Tax and the Burden on the People by Okoh Aihe

By: Naija247news

Date:

In this part of the world, there’s always something new to discuss. Whether it’s the persistent fuel queues despite the removal of subsidies almost a year ago, the escalating electricity tariffs, the exorbitant price of rice, or the Naira’s resilience against Central Bank interventions, there’s no shortage of topics that have evolved into national challenges due to our failure to address them promptly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Every week seems to bring a new irritation, leaving the people bewildered and struggling to respond sensibly. Last week’s addition to the chaos was the introduction of a 0.5 percent Cybersecurity Tax, mandated by the Central Bank for every electronic transaction, effective immediately. The collected funds are earmarked for the National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF), managed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), pursuant to the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (amendment) Act 2024.

While investing in cybersecurity is crucial, the abruptness of this tax imposition has sparked widespread discontent. The fact that cybersecurity falls under the purview of the National Security Adviser adds an aura of importance to the matter, emphasizing its critical nature in safeguarding against cyber threats that could disrupt various sectors, from finance to transportation and public utilities.

However, the timing and approach to implementing this tax raise eyebrows. Rather than creatively allocating resources, the burden has been shifted onto the already financially strained populace. The outcry against excessive taxation echoes the biblical tale of Solomon and his son Rehoboam, whose heavy tax policies led to dire consequences.

Despite assurances from some quarters, including the House of Representatives, that the Central Bank’s directive should be rescinded, concerns persist. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), among others, have condemned the tax as insensitive and potentially detrimental to financial inclusion efforts.

Critics argue that the levy’s implementation could stifle economic growth and exacerbate the hardships faced by ordinary citizens, who are already grappling with skyrocketing living costs. While the intention may be to target businesses, the reality is that the burden ultimately trickles down to the average Nigerian.

Fortunately, President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend the levy demonstrates responsive leadership. It’s a step towards alleviating the people’s burdens and restoring confidence in governance. After all, the buck stops on his table, and decisive action is needed to address the nation’s growing list of grievances.

In conclusion, the Cybersecurity Tax debacle is emblematic of the challenges facing ordinary Nigerians. With mounting economic pressures and a barrage of taxes, the need for empathetic and proactive leadership has never been more apparent. It’s time for the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and chart a course towards sustainable prosperity.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
A living wage will reduce poverty in Nigeria: Pay it! By Olu Fasan
Next article
Like Poland, like Gaza: Through the eyes of Joseph Conrad, by Usman Sarki
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Like Poland, like Gaza: Through the eyes of Joseph Conrad, by Usman Sarki

Naija247news Naija247news -
“My practice of reflection had also convinced me that...

A living wage will reduce poverty in Nigeria: Pay it! By Olu Fasan

Naija247news Naija247news -
NIGERIA is a country where the government always resists a...

$50 Million Investments Pour into Nigeria’s Gas Sector with Presidential CNG Initiative

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
President Tinubu Virtually Inaugurates Three Key Gas Infrastructure...

India and Nigeria Forge Trade Partnership, Ditching Dollar for Local Currencies

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigerian Economy to Strengthen as Trade Moves Away...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Like Poland, like Gaza: Through the eyes of Joseph Conrad, by Usman Sarki

Opinion 0
“My practice of reflection had also convinced me that...

A living wage will reduce poverty in Nigeria: Pay it! By Olu Fasan

Nigerianism 0
NIGERIA is a country where the government always resists a...

$50 Million Investments Pour into Nigeria’s Gas Sector with Presidential CNG Initiative

News Analysis 0
President Tinubu Virtually Inaugurates Three Key Gas Infrastructure...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Like Poland, like Gaza: Through the eyes of Joseph Conrad, by...

Naija247news - 0