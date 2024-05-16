Stock Market Extends Down Trend, All Share Index Drops By 0.13%

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday extended its downtrend to four straight sessions on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.13% to close at 97,343.42 points from the previous close of 97,473.98 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.13% to close at N55.058 trillion from the previous close of N55.132 trillion, thereby shedding N74 billion.

An aggregate of 355.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,333 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 13 equities emerged as gainers against 30 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CUSTODIAN led other gainers with 9.63% growth to close at N10.25 from the previous close of 9.35.

International Energy Insurance and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.29% and 7.89% respectively.

Percentage Losers

FTN Cocoa and PZ led price decliners as they shed 10.00% each, closing at N1.44 and N20.24 respectively.

Sterling Bank and THE INITIATES among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.89% and 9.78% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 71.9 million units of its shares in 544 deals, valued at N3 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 24 million units of its shares in 653 deals, valued at N416.7 million.

TANTALIZER traded about 21 million units of its shares in 214 deals, valued at N12 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...