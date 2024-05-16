Menu
Lifestyle News

Prince William Fumes Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Unofficial Visit to Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Prince William is reportedly seething over his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Nigeria has left the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge irate.

Royal expert Tom Quinn disclosed to The Mirror that William is “absolutely furious” and is determined to prevent similar incidents in the future. Quinn added that Prince Charles is also incredibly angered by the situation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Nigeria, which some Britons have criticized as an unofficial royal tour, has exacerbated tensions within the Royal Family. Quinn explained that Meghan and Harry’s reception in Nigeria, including dances, receptions, and visits to schools and charities, gave the impression of an official tour, further intensifying the royal family’s frustration.

Quinn expressed concerns that Meghan and Harry’s actions signify a refusal to acknowledge their transition away from working royals, leaving Prince William and Prince Charles perplexed about how to manage the situation.

Reflecting on the trip, Quinn highlighted that Meghan and Harry’s activities in Nigeria mirrored those of official royal visits, indicating their intent to continue operating as working royals on their terms, despite their changed status within the monarchy.

The unauthorized visit has stirred apprehension among senior royals, with Prince William and Prince Charles pondering how to address the “nightmare situation” and regain control over Meghan and Harry’s public appearances.

Previous article
“Tinubu Govt Approves N37.2B for Court of Appeal Building in Abuja, N12.5B for 200 SUVs for Customs”
Next article
APC in Ondo State Suspends Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for Anti-Party Activities
