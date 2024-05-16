Menu
Portable Regains Freedom After Meeting Bail Condition

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Portable has reportedly been released from the Lagos State Police Command’s custody after meeting bail conditions.

Portable was detained on Tuesday for allegedly failing to complete payment for his fancy SUV, the G-Wagon.

The ‘Zazzu’ singer had bought a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), an auto dealer in Lagos, but failed to complete payment.

It was discovered that Portable paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was valued at N27 million. He is believed to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

SP Benajmin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the singer’s release to Vanguard on Wednesday evening.

When asked if Portable had sorted out the issues, the spokesman added, “I have no idea about it but what I can say is that he has been granted bail.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved.

