Police recover 552 live ammunition, arrest 435 suspects

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Imo state Police headquarters on Thursday said the command recovered 552 live ammunition, arrested 435 suspects among others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, during the parade of suspects in different crime related matters.

According to him, it was achieved in the past two months, based on the proactive operational strategies and security measures adopted by the Command.

The Police said: “Over the past two months, the Command has recorded significant achievements in the onslaught against crime and criminality in the State, resulting in the arrest of 435 suspects for various criminal offenses ranging from Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Terrorism, Advance Fee-Fraud, Cultism Activities, Stealing and Receiving Stolen Properties. A total of 48 different firearms and 552 various calibers of live ammunition were recovered in the course of intelligence-led operations, continuous raids of suspected criminal hideouts, and painstaking investigations during which 13 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and 10 snatched vehicles were recovered.

“This remarkable breakthrough is sequel to the proactive operational strategies and security measures adopted by the Command, which played a crucial role in fostering community participation in the fight against violent crimes and thereby enhanced the overall safety and security of the State.

“I will give you insights on some of the operational feats achieved by the Command’s Tactical Units and Divisions starting with the bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction and the brutal murder of retired Major General Richard Duru.”

Some of the breakthrough made by the command include but not limited to: “Bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the Abduction and Murder of retired Major General Richard Duru. Recall that on 27/09/2023 at about 2030hrs, late Major General Richard Duru Rtd was kidnapped along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta Owerri, and his black Mercedes Benz G.L. 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG snatched by the deadly syndicated. They killed the victim after collecting a ransom of 50,000 US dollars from his family. This unfortunate incident caused apprehension amongst the residents of the State.

“The ever-gallant operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, (i.e, the NPF Crime Buster of the Year 2023/2024) immediately commenced an intense manhunt for the criminal syndicates who are notorious on the Command’s wanted list and were able to terminate the reign of the terror group through sustain follow-up to diligently gathered intelligence which to the apprehension of the gang leader and other members of the Terror group.”

“Chukwunonso Emmanuel ‘M’, a native of Uke in Idemili North L.G.A Anambra State, was arrested in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car. His confessions led to the Arrest of two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness, 24 years ‘M’ and Innocent Ogu, 54 Yrs, old ‘m’. The suspects confessed to the crime of Kidnapping cum murder of the Retired Major General Richard Duru and equally confessed membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network (ESN). They will certainly have their day in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation,” among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...