Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police recover 552 live ammunition, arrest 435 suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Imo state Police headquarters on Thursday said the command recovered 552 live ammunition, arrested 435 suspects among others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, during the parade of suspects in different crime related matters.

According to him, it was achieved in the past two months, based on the proactive operational strategies and security measures adopted by the Command.

The Police said: “Over the past two months, the Command has recorded significant achievements in the onslaught against crime and criminality in the State, resulting in the arrest of 435 suspects for various criminal offenses ranging from Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Terrorism, Advance Fee-Fraud, Cultism Activities, Stealing and Receiving Stolen Properties. A total of 48 different firearms and 552 various calibers of live ammunition were recovered in the course of intelligence-led operations, continuous raids of suspected criminal hideouts, and painstaking investigations during which 13 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and 10 snatched vehicles were recovered.

“This remarkable breakthrough is sequel to the proactive operational strategies and security measures adopted by the Command, which played a crucial role in fostering community participation in the fight against violent crimes and thereby enhanced the overall safety and security of the State.

“I will give you insights on some of the operational feats achieved by the Command’s Tactical Units and Divisions starting with the bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction and the brutal murder of retired Major General Richard Duru.”

Some of the breakthrough made by the command include but not limited to: “Bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the Abduction and Murder of retired Major General Richard Duru. Recall that on 27/09/2023 at about 2030hrs, late Major General Richard Duru Rtd was kidnapped along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta Owerri, and his black Mercedes Benz G.L. 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG snatched by the deadly syndicated. They killed the victim after collecting a ransom of 50,000 US dollars from his family. This unfortunate incident caused apprehension amongst the residents of the State.

“The ever-gallant operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, (i.e, the NPF Crime Buster of the Year 2023/2024) immediately commenced an intense manhunt for the criminal syndicates who are notorious on the Command’s wanted list and were able to terminate the reign of the terror group through sustain follow-up to diligently gathered intelligence which to the apprehension of the gang leader and other members of the Terror group.”

“Chukwunonso Emmanuel ‘M’, a native of Uke in Idemili North L.G.A Anambra State, was arrested in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car. His confessions led to the Arrest of two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness, 24 years ‘M’ and Innocent Ogu, 54 Yrs, old ‘m’. The suspects confessed to the crime of Kidnapping cum murder of the Retired Major General Richard Duru and equally confessed membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network (ESN). They will certainly have their day in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation,” among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai
Next article
UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has...

47 suspected Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrender – MNJTF

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 47 individuals associated with...

NECO denies extending closing date for 2024 SSCE internal registration

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Examinations Council,NECO,says it has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition

Health news 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)...

Emirates Airlines Set to Resume Direct Flights to Nigeria from Dubai

Aviation 0
  After a hiatus of twenty-three months, Emirates Airlines has...

47 suspected Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrender – MNJTF

Security News 0
May 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 47 individuals associated with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

UNICEF unveils children nutrient syrup to combat malnutrition

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0