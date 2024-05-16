Menu
Nigerian Singer Peter Okoye undergoes hair transplant in Turkey

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous singer, Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P, undergoes a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey while expressing how uncomfortable baldness makes him feel.

The member of the PSquare band took to his Instagram story to share highlights from his trip to that lies partly in Asia and partly in Europe.

According to Peter Okoye, the plan is to fix his receding hairline and look more confident in his photos for his fans.

“Hey guys, Mr P is here. I’m here in Istanbul with Mr [name] who is here to look after my hair. You guys know I’m been very uncomfortable about it but guess what, you will see the before and after of the magic these guys are about to do,” he said joyfully.

In a follow-up video on his Instagram story, he showcased the hair transplant’s progress while taking a lunch break. He affirmed that about 2,400 strands of hair were extracted from different parts of his head to be transplanted to the bald regions on his hairline.

“The extraction part is done, we have about 2400 and it’s time to eat. I feel better 100%, nothing to worry about; just to look good for you guys,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

