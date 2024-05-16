NECO denies extending closing date for 2024 SSCE internal registration

May 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Examinations Council,NECO,says it has not extended the closing date for its 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination ,SSCE,internal registration.

The examination body, in a statement, Thursday, by its Acting Director,

Directorate of information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, said the registration which started on Monday 18,December, 2023 will close on Monday 3,June, 2024.

“Late Registration which attracts the late registration fee is between Tuesday 4th June, 2024 to Monday 10th June, 2024.

“The Council enjoin Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.

“The 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024.

“Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination, ” It said.(www.naija247news.com).

