NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates To N1,530/$ In Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday depreciated in the parallel market to N1,530 per dollar from N1,525 per dollar on Tuesday.

However, the Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,459.02 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,459.02 per dollar from N1,520.4 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating N61.38 appreciation for the naira.

The margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N70.98 per dollar from N5.4 per dollar on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Stock Market Extends Down Trend, All Share Index Drops By 0.13%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

