Mohbad’s cause of death couldn’t be ascertained — Pathologist

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, revealed that according to the pathologist’s court testimony, the toxicology test conducted on the late music star, Mohbad, was inconclusive in determining the cause of his death.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking to journalists after the Coroner Inquest on Wednesday, Shittu explained that due to the advanced state of decomposition of Mohbad’s body at the time of testing, the exact cause of death could not be established.

“The pathologist stated that the cause of death cannot be determined,” Shittu stated. “He cited decomposition as a factor, making it impossible to ascertain the cause definitively. Therefore, the cause of death remains uncertain and suspicious.”

Furthermore, Shittu mentioned that the pathologist suggested that the singer’s death might be linked to a reaction to certain drugs administered before his demise. However, he clarified that there was no conclusive evidence linking the drugs directly to Mohbad’s death.

Recall that during a previous hearing, Richard Somiari, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, had mentioned that the toxicology results would take several weeks to confirm. The forensic expert assured the public of proper handling and monitoring of the autopsy samples to ensure accuracy and security.

Mohbad, aged 27, passed away on September 12, 2023, under circumstances that triggered controversies on social media. The Lagos State Police Command subsequently launched a special investigation team to probe the singer’s death, which led to the arrest of individuals including Naira Marley and Balogun Eletu. The singer’s body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21, 2023.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...